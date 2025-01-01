Mitchell Robinson Injury: Not yet practicing

Robinson (ankle) has yet to begin running full speed but is expected to be cleared for full practice at some point in January, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Robinson is recovering from offseason ankle surgery but appears to still be multiple weeks from suiting up for games. The 26-year-old center hasn't appeared in a game this season, allowing for Precious Achiuwa to operate as the Knicks' backup 5. Robinson shouldn't be expected back until at least late January.