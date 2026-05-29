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Mitchell Robinson Injury: Planning to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 7:09am

Robinson, who underwent surgery on his broken right pinky, fully intends to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

When the injury was first announced, no timetable was given. However, there seems to be much more optimism about his status following the surgery, and Robinson is planning to wear a brace on his hand moving forward. Across 13 playoff games, Robinson is averaging 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per contest.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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