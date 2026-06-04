Mitchell Robinson Injury: Probable for Game 2

Robinson (finger) is probable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals versus San Antonio on Friday.

Robinson is expected to play through a fractured right finger Friday, which he also did during New York's Game 1 win. The 28-year-old big man has averaged 5.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 14.1 minutes per contest through 14 games in the 2026 playoffs, shooting 72.5 percent from the field.