Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson Injury: Probable for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Robinson (finger) is probable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals versus San Antonio on Friday.

Robinson is expected to play through a fractured right finger Friday, which he also did during New York's Game 1 win. The 28-year-old big man has averaged 5.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 14.1 minutes per contest through 14 games in the 2026 playoffs, shooting 72.5 percent from the field.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for NBA Finals Game 1
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for NBA Finals Game 1
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
27 days ago