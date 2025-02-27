Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Robinson (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Robinson is inching closer to making his season debut for the Knicks after being listed as questionable Thursday to play in Friday's matchup in Memphis. Once cleared to return, the veteran center will give New York a much-needed boost in the frontcourt, especially with Ariel Hukporti (knee) set to miss a considerable amount of time.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

