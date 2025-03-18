Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson Injury: Questionable to face San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 3:43pm

Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Robinson is in jeopardy of missing the first half of the club's back-to-back set due to left ankle injury management. If the big man is cleared to play Wednesday, he'll likely be held out of Thursday's game against Charlotte. Over his last five outings, Robinson has averaged 4.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks across 17.6 minutes per contest.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
