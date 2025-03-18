Mitchell Robinson Injury: Questionable to face San Antonio

Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Robinson is in jeopardy of missing the first half of the club's back-to-back set due to left ankle injury management. If the big man is cleared to play Wednesday, he'll likely be held out of Thursday's game against Charlotte. Over his last five outings, Robinson has averaged 4.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks across 17.6 minutes per contest.