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Mitchell Robinson Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Robinson (illness) is out Wednesday for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Robinson will hope to feel better in time for Game 3 on Friday, when the series flips to Philadelphia. Fresh off pulling down a postseason-high nine boards in Game 1, Ariel Hukporti should assume the top backup center role behind Karl-Anthony Towns on Wednesday.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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