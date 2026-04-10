Mitchell Robinson Injury: Sitting out Friday
Robinson has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors due to left ankle injury management.
Robinson will get a breather for the second leg of a back-to-back set after he recorded seven points, seven rebounds, three steals and one block across 19 minutes in Thursday's 112-106 win over the Celtics. In Robinson's absence Friday, Ariel Hukporti is likely to enter the rotation as the primary backup to starting center Karl-Anthony Towns.
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