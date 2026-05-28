Mitchell Robinson Injury: Suffers broken pinky
Robinson (finger) was diagnosed with a broken right pinky, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports. He is without a return timetable.
Robinson averaged 4.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks across 13.3 minutes during the Eastern Conference Finals versus Cleveland. Despite the injury it appears the door isn't shut regarding Robinson's potential return at some point during the NBA Finals, although the Knicks may be forced to play small-ball lineups or allow Ariel Hukporti to see more action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 235 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 820 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need41 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1246 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 1048 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More