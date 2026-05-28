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Mitchell Robinson Injury: Suffers broken pinky

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 4:19pm

Robinson (finger) was diagnosed with a broken right pinky, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports. He is without a return timetable.

Robinson averaged 4.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks across 13.3 minutes during the Eastern Conference Finals versus Cleveland. Despite the injury it appears the door isn't shut regarding Robinson's potential return at some point during the NBA Finals, although the Knicks may be forced to play small-ball lineups or allow Ariel Hukporti to see more action.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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