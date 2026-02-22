Mitchell Robinson Injury: Won't play Sunday
Robinson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game in Chicago.
Sunday's game will be the second of a back-to-back set, so Robinson will get his standard maintenance day, which could lead to more minutes for Jeremy Sochan. Robinson will likely return for Tuesday's game in Cleveland.
