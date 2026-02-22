Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Robinson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game in Chicago.

Sunday's game will be the second of a back-to-back set, so Robinson will get his standard maintenance day, which could lead to more minutes for Jeremy Sochan. Robinson will likely return for Tuesday's game in Cleveland.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More
