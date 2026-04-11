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Mitchell Robinson Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets.

Robinson will end up missing the final two games of the regular season while managing a left ankle injury, though he should be available for the start of the postseason. He'll end the 2025-26 campaign averaging 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals over 19.6 minutes per game. With Karl-Anthony Towns (elbow) also sidelined, Ariel Hukporti, Trey Jemison and Mohamed Diawara are all in line for expanded roles against Charlotte.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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