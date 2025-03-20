Mitchell Robinson Injury: Won't play Thursday

Robinson has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hornets due to left ankle surgery recovery.

After a strong showing during Wednesday's 120-105 loss to the Spurs with 13 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 17 minutes, Robinson will get some rest for the second leg of a back-to-back set. Precious Achiuwa will likely serve as the top backup to starting center Karl-Anthony Towns while Robinson sits out.