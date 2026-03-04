Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 10:00am

Robinson (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

As he usually does, Robinson will sit for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Robinson sidelined, the Knicks will likely turn to Ariel Hukporti as their backup center Wednesday.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
