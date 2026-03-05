Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Robinson (ankle) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Denver.

Robinson sat out Wednesday's win over the Thunder, the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he's ready to return to action Friday. The 27-year-old center has averaged 5.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 17.2 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, shooting a robust 73.9 percent from the floor.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
