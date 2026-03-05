Mitchell Robinson News: Absent from injury report
Robinson (ankle) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Denver.
Robinson sat out Wednesday's win over the Thunder, the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he's ready to return to action Friday. The 27-year-old center has averaged 5.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 17.2 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, shooting a robust 73.9 percent from the floor.
