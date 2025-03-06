Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson News: Available to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Robinson (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Robinson will be available for this matchup against a red-hot Lakers team, but he'll be coming off the bench since OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns will start in the frontcourt. Robinson is averaging 5.0 points, 3.7 boards and 0.3 blocks per game in his three appearances this season, though he's only started once -- and it happened in a contest where Towns was out.

