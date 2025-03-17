Mitchell Robinson News: Best outing in near double-double
Robinson tallied 10 points (5-7 FG), nine rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist over 24 minutes in Monday's 116-95 win over Miami.
Robinson had his best performance of the season for the Knicks bench in Monday's contest, leading all New York bench players in scoring and rebounds while securing a team-high-tying pair of blocks in a near double-double. Robinson set season high marks in both scoring and rebounds, matching season high totals in steals and blocks.
