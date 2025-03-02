Mitchell Robinson News: Cleared to face Miami

Robinson (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Heat, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Robinson will suit up for his second consecutive contest while the club manages his playing time as he recovers from a left ankle surgery. The big man recorded six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes in his season debut during Friday's win over Memphis. He'll likely remain around the 12-minute mark once again.