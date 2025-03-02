Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Cleared to face Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 2:39pm

Robinson (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Heat, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Robinson will suit up for his second consecutive contest while the club manages his playing time as he recovers from a left ankle surgery. The big man recorded six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes in his season debut during Friday's win over Memphis. He'll likely remain around the 12-minute mark once again.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now