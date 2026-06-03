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Mitchell Robinson News: Cleared to play in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Robinson (finger) will play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus San Antonio on Wednesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Robinson is dealing with a fractured Metacarpal in his right hand, though it won't keep him off the floor to begin the series. The 28-year-old has averaged 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals across 14.2 minutes throughout the postseason. Although Robinson hasn't seen consistent action during the playoffs, he may need to be more involved moving ahead if the Knicks have trouble keeping Victor Wembanyama and company off the glass.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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