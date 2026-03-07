Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Contributes 13 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Robinson amassed 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes during Friday's 142-103 win over Denver.

Robinson was cleared to return from a one-game absence while managing an ankle injury, and he finished Friday's game as the Knicks' leading bench scorer. The veteran center has averaged 6.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals over 17.1 minutes per game in seven outings since the All-Star break.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
