Mitchell Robinson News: Double-doubles in spot start
Robinson recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 victory over the 76ers.
Robinson was given the starting nod after Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out due to an ongoing knee issue. In just his second start of the season, Robinson needed just 21 minutes to put up season-high numbers in both scoring and rebounds. There is no indication Towns will miss significant time, meaning Robinson could find himself back on the bench sooner rather than later.
