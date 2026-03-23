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Mitchell Robinson News: Double-doubles off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Robinson supplied 10 points (5-5 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 17 minutes during Sunday's 145-113 victory over the Wizards.

Robinson made the most of his 17 minutes in this blowout win, posting his first double-double since March 13 and also going perfect from the floor. Robinson has two double-doubles over his last four games, but his fantasy value is tied to other areas as well. The fact that he's posted four games with at least 10 boards and two blocks over that stretch suggests he won't depend solely on his offense to make a big impact. Robinson is averaging 6.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and a combined 2.2 steals-plus-blocks per game in 10 March appearances while also shooting an excellent 78 percent from the floor.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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