Mitchell Robinson News: Expected to play
Robinson (ankle), who missed Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nets, is expected to play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Pistons.
It's been widely assumed that the Knicks sat out most of their rotational players Sunday as a precaution. Robinson is expected to operate as the backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns in the postseason with minutes projected in the teens.
