Mitchell Robinson News: Goes scoreless in loss
Robinson closed Monday's 100-94 loss to Detroit in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with zero points (0-2 FG), seven rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes.
Outside of doing a decent job crashing the glass on Monday, Robinson failed to make a significant impact in Game 2. The veteran big man didn't do much better in Game 1, finishing with six points on three made field goals.
