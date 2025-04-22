Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Goes scoreless in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Robinson closed Monday's 100-94 loss to Detroit in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with zero points (0-2 FG), seven rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes.

Outside of doing a decent job crashing the glass on Monday, Robinson failed to make a significant impact in Game 2. The veteran big man didn't do much better in Game 1, finishing with six points on three made field goals.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
