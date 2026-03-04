Mitchell Robinson News: Grabs 10 boards in win
Robinson notched two points (1-1 FG), 10 rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 win over the Raptors.
Robinson grabbed double-digit boards for just the second time in his past 12 appearances, continuing to play as the backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns. While he does provide New York with a solid option off the bench, his role is simply too muted to warrant any real fantasy attention, outside of streaming situations.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2111 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 1022 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1022 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 626 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks for Tuesday, February 329 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More