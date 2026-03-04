Mitchell Robinson News: Grabs 10 boards in win

Robinson notched two points (1-1 FG), 10 rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 win over the Raptors.

Robinson grabbed double-digit boards for just the second time in his past 12 appearances, continuing to play as the backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns. While he does provide New York with a solid option off the bench, his role is simply too muted to warrant any real fantasy attention, outside of streaming situations.