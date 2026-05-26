Mitchell Robinson News: Grabs 10 boards in win

Robinson racked up eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes during Monday's 130-93 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Robinson pulled down a postseason-high 10 rebounds, once again providing the Knicks with a solid secondary center option. Although his numbers have been nothing special, his impact cannot be ignored. His energy and tenacity, particularly on the offensive end, often result in a New York basket. Look for Robinson to continue playing a meaningful role through the NBA Finals, given the size of both potential Western Conference foes.