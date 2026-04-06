Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Grabs 12 boards, adds three blocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Robinson finished with eight points (4-6 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 20 minutes during Monday's 108-105 victory over the Hawks.

Robinson got it done on both ends of the floor, making some key plays for the Knicks in what felt like a playoff game. Seeming healthy now, Robinson figures to play a sizeable role for New York, providing the team with an elite defensive presence, as well as a dynamic rebounder, particularly on the offensive end.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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