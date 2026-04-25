Mitchell Robinson News: Grabs eight boards in win
Robinson posted six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 win over the Hawks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Robinson logged no more than 15 minutes for the third time in the past four games, continuing to offer limited production on both ends of the floor. With Atlanta paper-thin when it comes to the center spot, Robinson's size is simply not needed as much as usual. While he should remain a constant piece of the rotation, it is unlikely he will playing a sizeable role, at least not during the current series.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need8 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1213 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 1015 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 124 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2630 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More