Mitchell Robinson News: Grabs eight boards in win

Robinson posted six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 win over the Hawks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Robinson logged no more than 15 minutes for the third time in the past four games, continuing to offer limited production on both ends of the floor. With Atlanta paper-thin when it comes to the center spot, Robinson's size is simply not needed as much as usual. While he should remain a constant piece of the rotation, it is unlikely he will playing a sizeable role, at least not during the current series.