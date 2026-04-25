Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Grabs eight boards in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Robinson posted six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 win over the Hawks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Robinson logged no more than 15 minutes for the third time in the past four games, continuing to offer limited production on both ends of the floor. With Atlanta paper-thin when it comes to the center spot, Robinson's size is simply not needed as much as usual. While he should remain a constant piece of the rotation, it is unlikely he will playing a sizeable role, at least not during the current series.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
30 days ago