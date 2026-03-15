Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Robinson will come off the bench for Sunday's game versus the Warriors.

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is starting, pushing Robinson back to the second unit. Through 34 games as a reserve this season, Robinson owns averages of 5.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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