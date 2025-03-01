Mitchell Robinson News: Light role in season debut

Robinson (ankle) recorded six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes Friday in the Knicks' 114-113 win over the Grizzlies.

Making his season debut after missing the Knicks' first 58 games while recovering from offseason surgery on his left ankle, Robinson immediately overtook Precious Achiuwa (four minutes) as the top backup to starting center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), who returned from a one-game absence of his own. Though Robinson presumably headed into Friday's game with a minute restriction in mind, he's unlikely to see his playing time climb substantially so long as Towns remains available. Instead, Robinson's main utility in fantasy for the rest of the season will come as a streaming option for rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage for games in which Towns is sidelined.