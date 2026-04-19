Mitchell Robinson News: Limited in Game 1 victory
Robinson registered three points (1-1 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 14 minutes during Saturday's 113-102 win over the Hawks in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Robinson played just 14 minutes, a slightly reduced role, as New York opted to run with some smaller lineups. Given that the Hawks don't really have a viable backup center, there is a chance Robinson will continue to be used sparingly, assuming Karl-Anthony Towns can stay out of foul trouble.
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