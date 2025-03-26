Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 11:18am

Robinson (ankle) isn't listed on New York's injury report for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Mitchell sat out Tuesday's win over Dallas, but as expected, he'll be back in action for the second half of New York's back-to-back set. Over his last six appearances, the backup big man has averaged 5.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
