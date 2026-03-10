Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Not listed on report for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Robinson (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Robinson sat out Monday's loss to the Clippers -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to left ankle injury management. However, the big man is set to return Wednesday. Over four March appearances, he has averaged 5.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.5 minutes per contest.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
