Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Not starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 4:20pm

Robinson won't start Monday's game against Atlanta.

Robinson started Friday's 136-96 win over Chicago, finishing with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double along with two steals and one block across 23 minutes. However, with Karl-Anthony Towns (elbow) back in the lineup, Robinson will head back to the bench.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Alex Barutha
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago