Mitchell Robinson News: Records four steals

Robinson finished Monday's 133-104 win over the Kings with two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds, one assist and four steals in 16 minutes.

Robinson missed Friday's game against the Clippers due to a left ankle issue, but was back in his usual role Monday, picking up a season-high four steals in the process. Behind a healthy Karl-Anthony Towns, there isn't much fantasy appeal here. Through five appearances, Robinson is averaging 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 14.0 minutes.