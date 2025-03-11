Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Records four steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Robinson finished Monday's 133-104 win over the Kings with two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds, one assist and four steals in 16 minutes.

Robinson missed Friday's game against the Clippers due to a left ankle issue, but was back in his usual role Monday, picking up a season-high four steals in the process. Behind a healthy Karl-Anthony Towns, there isn't much fantasy appeal here. Through five appearances, Robinson is averaging 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 14.0 minutes.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
