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Mitchell Robinson News: Returns vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 6:11pm

Robinson (lower body) returned to Monday's game against the Hawks with 10:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, per the broadcast.

Robinson took a hard fall in the third quarter and limped to the locker room. However, the big man joined his teammates on the bench shortly thereafter and was cleared to return after being evaluated.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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