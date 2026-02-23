Mitchell Robinson News: Set for Tuesday return
Robinson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Robinson received a rest day Sunday as the team finished off the second half of a back-to-back. He'll be available off the bench in his usual capacity Tuesday. Robinson is averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game over his previous five outings.
