Mitchell Robinson News: Set for Tuesday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Robinson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Robinson received a rest day Sunday as the team finished off the second half of a back-to-back. He'll be available off the bench in his usual capacity Tuesday. Robinson is averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game over his previous five outings.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
