Mitchell Robinson News: Set to be available for Game 1

Robinson (ankle) participated in Friday's practice, per Steve Popper of Newsday.

Although Robinson missed New York's final two contests of the regular season, all signs point toward him being available for Game 1 on Saturday versus the Hawks. The 28-year-old big man finished the 2025-26 campaign with averages of 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.6 minutes per tilt over 60 games, shooting 72.3 percent from the floor.