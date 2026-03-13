Mitchell Robinson News: Sets career high in win
Robinson recorded 12 points (6-10 FG), 22 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Friday's 101-92 win over Indiana.
With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) sidelined, Robinson got the starting nod for the first time since Feb. 6. The big man made the most of his season-high 31 minutes, scoring in double figures for just the third time since the All-Star break. More notably, the 27-year-old center grabbed a game- and career-best 22 rebounds, securing his fourth double-double of the season and his 20th outing with 10 or more boards. He also tallied multiple blocks and multiple steals for the fourth time this season and for the first time since Jan. 24.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 94 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week4 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 49 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2120 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 1031 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More