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Mitchell Robinson News: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Robinson (rest) is out for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Robinson will be held out of the second leg of this back-to-back set as he normally does. During Thursday's game against Boston, he had seven points, seven rebounds, one block and three steals across 19 minutes.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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