Mitchell Robinson News: Sitting out Friday
Robinson (rest) is out for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Robinson will be held out of the second leg of this back-to-back set as he normally does. During Thursday's game against Boston, he had seven points, seven rebounds, one block and three steals across 19 minutes.
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