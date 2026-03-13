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Mitchell Robinson News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Robinson is starting Friday versus the Pacers.

Robinson is getting the spot-start with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) unavailable. Over 14 starts this season, Robinson has posted averages of 3.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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