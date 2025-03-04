Fantasy Basketball
Mitchell Robinson News: Still on minutes restriction

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 3:33pm

Robinson is on a minutes restriction for Tuesday's game versus the Warriors, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson is set to make his third straight appearance Tuesday but has logged just 13 and 12 minutes, respectively, in the Knicks' previous two outings. Even with Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) out, Robinson is unlikely to shoulder a large workload against Golden State.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
