Mitchell Robinson News: Strong line in return
Robinson contributed 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers.
After resting Sunday for the second leg of a back-to-back set, Robinson looked sharp in his return to action. He's been solid in limited run for the Knicks this season, posting averages of 5.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks in 19.6 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 214 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 1015 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1015 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 619 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks for Tuesday, February 322 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitchell Robinson See More