Mitchell Robinson headshot

Mitchell Robinson News: Strong line in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Robinson contributed 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

After resting Sunday for the second leg of a back-to-back set, Robinson looked sharp in his return to action. He's been solid in limited run for the Knicks this season, posting averages of 5.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks in 19.6 minutes per contest.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
