Mitchell Robinson News: Tossed from Game 6
Robinson was ejected from Thursday's Game 6 against the Hawks after being involved in an altercation, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports. He'll end the night with six points (3-3 FG), three rebounds and two blocks in nine minutes.
Robinson got tangled up with Dyson Daniels down the stretch of the second quarter, and both players were tossed after the play was reviewed. It was a turbulent Game 6 for Robinson, who briefly departed in the first quarter with an apparent injury and was then ejected with a few minutes remaining in the half. The Knicks had gotten out to a comfortable 72-22 lead at the time of Robinson's ejection, so his absence the rest of the way shouldn't impact the outcome of the game.
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