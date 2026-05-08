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Mitchell Robinson News: Will play in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Robinson (illness) will play in Game 3 against the 76ers on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Robinson missed Wednesday's Game 2 win with an illness, but he'll be back in action Friday, and should see his usual minutes behind Karl-Anthony Towns. Robinson is averaging 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game this postseason.

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks
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