Mitchell Robinson News: Will play in Game 3
Robinson (illness) will play in Game 3 against the 76ers on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Robinson missed Wednesday's Game 2 win with an illness, but he'll be back in action Friday, and should see his usual minutes behind Karl-Anthony Towns. Robinson is averaging 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game this postseason.
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