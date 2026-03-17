Mitchell Robinson News: Will play Tuesday
Robinson (back) is available for Tuesday's game against Indiana, per Ian Begley of SportsNet New York.
Robinson popped up on the injury report because of back tightness. However, it won't keep him off the floor Tuesday. The 27-year-old is coming off a four-point, 10-rebound, three-steal and two-block effort in 17 minutes in Sunday's win over Golden State. While he hasn't been a consistent producer offensively, there's a chance he could get more involved on the scoring end, considering Jalen Brunson (ankle) won't suit up.
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