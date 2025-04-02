Mitchell Robinson News: Will rest Wednesday

Robinson will be rested due to injury management Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

While filling in for Karl-Anthony Towns, Robinson recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes of a spot start during Tuesday's 105-91 victory over the 76ers. He wasn't originally on the injury report, but now Robinson is confirmed to be out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Robinson out, Precious Achiuwa could absorb some minutes off the bench for New York.