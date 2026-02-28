M.J. Iraldi News: Scores 36 points against Vipers

Iraldi finished with 36 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block during 41 minutes in Friday's 135-133 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Iraldi did a good job during a rare start in Au'Diese Toney's (suspension) absence. The 36 points represented a season-high mark for Iraldi, who had previously failed to exceed 25 points this season. He'll push for more opportunities going forward, though he may not see as much playing time when Toney returns.