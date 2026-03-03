M.J. Iraldi News: Secures double-double Tuesday

Iraldi totaled 27 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block during 38 minutes in Tuesday's 122-110 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Iraldi led his team in points, rebounds and assists with a great all-around display during the loss. The forward also achieved his third double-double over 33 games played this season. He has been a bright spot in his team's ongoing four-game losing streak, averaging 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest over that span.