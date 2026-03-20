MJ Walker headshot

MJ Walker Injury: Absent due to injury management

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Walker was inactive in Thursday's 128-121 G League win over the Westchester Knicks because of injury management following his return from a hip issue.

Walker is apparently not ready to feature in consecutive games after dealing with a hip injury earlier in the month. He has failed to play a significant role throughout the season, but his exclusion limits the Skyhawks' depth, with Kobe Johnson getting extended outings.

MJ Walker
 Free Agent
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