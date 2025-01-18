Fantasy Basketball
MJ Walker

MJ Walker Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Walker (illness) did not play during Saturday's 124-116 G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Walker sat out with an illness Saturday, and he can be labeled day-to-day moving ahead. The 26-year-old sharpshooter has been a steady member of Greensboro's rotation this year, averaging 7.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.0 threes in 20.5 minutes while shooting 41.6 percent from deep over 21 games (seven starts).

MJ Walker
 Free Agent

