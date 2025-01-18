MJ Walker Injury: Dealing with illness

Walker (illness) did not play during Saturday's 124-116 G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Walker sat out with an illness Saturday, and he can be labeled day-to-day moving ahead. The 26-year-old sharpshooter has been a steady member of Greensboro's rotation this year, averaging 7.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.0 threes in 20.5 minutes while shooting 41.6 percent from deep over 21 games (seven starts).