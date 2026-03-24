MJ Walker Injury: Doesn't play versus Herd

Walker sat out Monday's 117-114 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd as he continued to recover from a hip issue.

Walker has been unable to play consecutive games and has logged just 25 minutes of play across two appearances in March. While Walker continues to struggle with the injury, Kobe Johnson has been the regular starter, and that might be the case for the last few games of the season. The 27-year-old was averaging 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest before his last absence.